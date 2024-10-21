The Singapore Restaurant That Houses Anthony Bourdain's Prized Possessions

In 2019, a little more than a year after Anthony Bourdain's death, an auction was held by Lark Mason Associates offering a collection of Bourdain's art and personal effects donated by his family. The 202 auction items consisted of many of Bourdain's clothes, jewelry, books, and mementos from his years of travel. A must-have item in the auction was his steel-and-meteorite kitchen knife that he bought from renowned bladesmith Bob Kramer in 2016 for $5,000. As Bourdain's fans may know, nothing set his teeth on edge more than a dull knife, and Kramer's beautiful creation, forged especially for Bourdain, was one of his most prized possessions. At the Lark Mason auction, after 55 bids, the Kramer knife sold for a gasp-inducing $231,250, the highest bid for any item, and the new owner turned out to be former celebrity "bad boy" chef Marco Pierre White.

White purchased many other items, including his own gifts to Bourdain, to prevent them from being split up and he put the collection on display at his Singapore restaurant, The English House. Titled "A Portrait of Bourdain: Celebrating His Life and Legacy," the collection is only available for viewing by dining patrons. Among the eclectic mix of items is Bourdain's beloved Parisian duck press (for extracting blood and juices from a dead duck), eccentric sculptures and artwork, photographs, and prints. In memory of his friend, White serves a special menu, including Bourdain's favorite dish, cacio e pepe.