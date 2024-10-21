The Rumored Hollywood Origins Of Monkey Bread

Who doesn't love a good monkey bread recipe? Not only does it taste great — it's made from dough balls dipped in melted butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar, then baked to sweet, sticky perfection in a Bundt pan — but it's also fun to eat. It might be hard to imagine gooey monkey bread as a glamorous dessert, but this pull-apart treat was made famous by a Hollywood actor and even served in the White House.

Monkey bread first gained popularity in the United States in the 1940s. Film actor ZaSu Pitts, who published a cookbook called "Candy Hits," is believed to have gotten the recipe from Nashville and made it for her Hollywood pals. In 1945, the Winnipeg Free Press printed Pitts' monkey bread recipe. Eleven years later, "Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book, Revised and Enlarged," included a recipe for Hungarian coffee cake made from sweet yeast dough rolled in melted butter, nuts, and a cinnamon-sugar mixture — monkey bread under a different name.

Nancy Reagan, the Hollywood actor who married film-star-turned-politician Ronald Reagan, brought monkey bread even more fame. The first lady served monkey bread on special occasions during the Reagan presidency, according to cookbook author Henry Haller, a former White House chef. Haller included Reagan's monkey bread recipe in "The White House Family Cookbook," commenting that Mrs. Reagan reserved richer dishes like monkey bread for holidays and other celebrations. Reagan sometimes served her monkey bread with butter and marmalade; no wonder she thought it was an indulgent treat.