If You Roast Your Own Coffee Beans, Why Not Try Seasoning Them Too?

Once you start roasting your own coffee beans, it's difficult to go back to purchasing them from the store or cafe. Sure, it takes trial and error to get it right, but the process is completely worth it for those who are into it. The joy of creating something delicious is unparalleled, plus you have more control over the outcome. For an even bigger say in the end result of your coffee, season the beans as you roast them.

Roasting lets you determine the boldness of your brew, but it doesn't have to be limited to just that. The best part of the process is figuring out what you want your coffee to taste like and how exactly you can get there. You may think unique flavors only come from syrups and creamers, but you can start far earlier in the process. There are multiple stages at which you can season the beans, but doing it while roasting allows you to tackle two things at once.

When roasting coffee beans at home, add whole spices into the mix. Spices like nutmeg and cinnamon come alive when heated, their flavors growing deeper and stronger throughout the process. If you roast your coffee beans on the stovetop, you can add whole spices and stir them along with the beans as they heat up. To season the beans in the oven, place a few spices on top of the beans and shake them every now and then.