Mayak Eggs: The Traditional Korean Dish With A Controversial Name

Mayak eggs, or Korean drug eggs (we'll get to that name in a bit) are soft-to-medium boiled eggs marinated in an umami-rich soy broth. Soy eggs have a long history and permanent place in Asian cuisine, where their origin is suspected to be China. The Japanese version of soy eggs is more often than not a noodle-bowl staple, having adopted the name ramen eggs. The Taiwanese have their own brand of soy eggs, as do the Vietnamese. So while Korea hasn't cornered the market on soy-marinated eggs, it has seemingly upped the game with mayak eggs.

Soy eggs have long been a traditional component of the Korean table as banchan (small side dishes), and are technically called gyeran jangjorim. In recent years, and with the addition of other aromatics and spices, mayak eggs have garnered a more prominent spot in the Korean culinary scene, with multiple recipes and prep ideas trending all over social media.

But let's circle back to that controversial name: When looking up mayak eggs, you may encounter captions alluding to drug eggs, or drunk eggs. The name is controversial because mayak means illicit drugs in the Korean language. However, the younger generation has usurped the word to mean unbelievably delicious and addictive, just as Americans have utilized the word crack as slang for the same thing. Jargon aside, mayak eggs are easy to prepare, and the real question may be why we aren't marinating eggs more often.