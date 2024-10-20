The Grilling Technique You Shouldn't Use For Citrus
Grilled citrus is a total game-changer. It's one of the most creative ways to use fruits in your meals, whether you're featuring it as a garnish to your favorite cocktail or adding a spritz of juice on top of chicken, fish, or salad. It's the perfect way to add an extra zing of smoky, caramelized goodness to any of your homemade creations. While it might seem like a straightforward process to make grilled citrus, using the right techniques is vital to ensure the best outcome. One of the most common mistakes is wrapping citrus in aluminum foil before grilling.
At first glance, wrapping your grilled citrus in foil might seem beneficial, but it actually causes more harm than good when it comes to flavor and appearance. Wrapped in foil, your citrus won't be exposed to the grill's direct heat and won't have those signature char marks from the grates. This is especially important if you're using grilled citrus as a garnish (since it's all about visual appeal). Make no mistake, it will definitely be cooked through and won't stick when wrapped in foil, but it won't take in much of the smoky flavor that comes from grilling. Also, the sugars inside the fruit won't caramelize as nicely, which gives the citrus a deeper, more complex flavor.
How to properly grill citrus
When grilling citrus, be sure to preheat your grates before adding the fruit. This helps your citrus get the aforementioned grill marks and makes your cooking time much faster. Since the citrus is directly placed on the grill, ensure it's properly cleaned. This is one of the best tips you need to remember when grilling fruit, as given the fruit's high sugar content, it can easily stick to a hot grate.
If you're especially worried about your grilled citrus sticking to the grill without foil, you can attach the fruit to a skewer, which helps the citrus stay in place during the cooking process. However, it's important to note that you should never use dry wooden skewers on a grill, as they easily catch fire. Instead, if using a bamboo or wooden skewer, they should be thoroughly soaked in water before cooking to prevent scorching.
Not only can you grill citrus by itself, but you can also use it to protect delicate proteins, supplementing the protein with its tangy flavor at the same time. It's so useful that it's sure to be a grilling hack you'll wish you knew sooner. To do this, use small slices of citrus, such as lemons or limes, to create a bed for fish, chicken, or another protein of choice. Once cooked, you can remove the grilled citrus slices from the grill and create a beautiful garnish.