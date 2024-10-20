The Grilling Technique You Shouldn't Use For Citrus

When grilling citrus, be sure to preheat your grates before adding the fruit. This helps your citrus get the aforementioned grill marks and makes your cooking time much faster. Since the citrus is directly placed on the grill, ensure it's properly cleaned. This is one of the best tips you need to remember when grilling fruit, as given the fruit's high sugar content, it can easily stick to a hot grate.

If you're especially worried about your grilled citrus sticking to the grill without foil, you can attach the fruit to a skewer, which helps the citrus stay in place during the cooking process. However, it's important to note that you should never use dry wooden skewers on a grill, as they easily catch fire. Instead, if using a bamboo or wooden skewer, they should be thoroughly soaked in water before cooking to prevent scorching.

Not only can you grill citrus by itself, but you can also use it to protect delicate proteins, supplementing the protein with its tangy flavor at the same time. It's so useful that it's sure to be a grilling hack you'll wish you knew sooner. To do this, use small slices of citrus, such as lemons or limes, to create a bed for fish, chicken, or another protein of choice. Once cooked, you can remove the grilled citrus slices from the grill and create a beautiful garnish.