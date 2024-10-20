The Ice Cube Tray Hack You Need To Know For Frozen Espresso Martinis
Espresso Martinis are all the rage these days, with bartenders all over the world chiming in to turn the boozy coffee cocktail into a modern classic. And as is the case with most popular cocktails, frozen versions of espresso martinis have become standard in bars and restaurants the world over. If you want to try your hand at making them at home, here's a super easy hack that will guarantee the perfect slushy consistency without diluting the flavor: Simply pour the coffee into ice cube trays, store the cubes in the freezer, and then blend them with the rest of the ingredients when you're ready to make the cocktails.
For this time-saving tip, you can freeze the coffee as strong as you like it, either as is or with sweetener or simple syrup to make the mixing even quicker. Don't freeze the liquor with the coffee, however, since alcohol doesn't freeze at the same temperature. Be sure to freeze for at least eight hours or, even better, overnight. You can then proceed with your espresso martini recipe using the cubes instead of liquid coffee and a blender instead of a shaker.
A few cool ideas for frozen espresso martinis
Although traditionally made by combining just four ingredients — espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur and sweetener — today, there are different versions of espresso martinis popping up in restaurants and bars everywhere, some of which include additional spirits such as aged rum, tequila añejo, mezcal, or flavored liqueurs and syrups. You can make the drink quite sweet if you are serving it as a dessert drink by itself or make it more coffee-forward if pairing with a sweet dessert or as a tasty brunch cocktail. And because the bitterness in coffee lends itself to many flavor combinations, you can play around with different variations.
Try swapping vanilla vodka in for your regular brand, or add creme de cacao or your favorite chocolate liqueur to craft a mocha martini. Create a creamy concoction using Bailey's or Amarula, spice up your sugar syrup with chai spice or a pinch of chile, add a touch of playful fruitiness with orange liqueur or Cassis, and Frangelico or Amaretto will round out your drink with a pleasant nutty flavor. As you see, the flavor combinations are as unlimited as your imagination.
An extra tip: keep the vodka in the refrigerator — never in the freezer — to keep the temperature as cold as possible when blending the cocktail.