The Ice Cube Tray Hack You Need To Know For Frozen Espresso Martinis

Espresso Martinis are all the rage these days, with bartenders all over the world chiming in to turn the boozy coffee cocktail into a modern classic. And as is the case with most popular cocktails, frozen versions of espresso martinis have become standard in bars and restaurants the world over. If you want to try your hand at making them at home, here's a super easy hack that will guarantee the perfect slushy consistency without diluting the flavor: Simply pour the coffee into ice cube trays, store the cubes in the freezer, and then blend them with the rest of the ingredients when you're ready to make the cocktails.

For this time-saving tip, you can freeze the coffee as strong as you like it, either as is or with sweetener or simple syrup to make the mixing even quicker. Don't freeze the liquor with the coffee, however, since alcohol doesn't freeze at the same temperature. Be sure to freeze for at least eight hours or, even better, overnight. You can then proceed with your espresso martini recipe using the cubes instead of liquid coffee and a blender instead of a shaker.