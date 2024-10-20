Stanley Tucci's Favorite Pizza Restaurant Is A Legendary NYC Hot Spot

Though he first found the spotlight as an actor, Stanley Tucci is now decidedly a fixture in the food world. He is also proudly Italian, having showcased his heritage through two seasons of his CNN series, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," two cookbooks, and his impossibly charming Instagram page (you've all seen him make a negroni, right?). Long story short, Tucci knows a lot about Italian food and is a great cook in his own right, so if he recommends a New York City pizza joint, we're listening.

When Tucci spoke with Tasting Table's Lucia Capretti, he told us all about his favorite pizza in the Big Apple. "I used to love to go to a place on Bleecker Street. John's Pizzeria, which I think is still there," Tucci revealed. "That was always really good because there's a really thin, beautiful crust. I love that."

At John's of Bleecker Street, which has been operating since 1929, pizzas are baked in coal-fired brick ovens — which may be the secret to that thin, crispy crust Tucci raved about. He prefers the margherita pizza, which adds a bit of fresh basil to a classic red sauce and mozzarella pizza. When it comes to great pizza, it's hard to mess with tradition.