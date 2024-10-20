You Should Be Pan Frying Your Hard Boiled Eggs. Here's How

Hard boiled eggs are arguably the easiest form of this versatile protein, requiring little more than boiled water. Once you peel them, hard boiled eggs can become many things, from stand-alone snacks to cobb salad toppers to easy deviled eggs. Pan frying your hard boiled eggs produces yet another show-stopping iteration that you need to try.

Hard boiled eggs are ready to eat before you pan fry them, but that stint in a hot, oiled pan creates a crunchy, bubbly crust while infusing the interior with any additional seasonings you add to the pan. To prep your hard boil eggs, make a few shallow slits with this pairing knife from Keemake. You can pan fry five or six hard boiled eggs at a time using this 12.5-inch diameter non-stick skillet from Sensarte. Heat the skillet on medium-high heat until nice and hot before adding a teaspoon or two of oil, butter, or ghee. Once the oil is hot, you can add spices to infuse the oil, followed by the hard boiled eggs.

Fry the hard boiled eggs for around two to three minutes. Move and turn them until you've achieved browning and bubbling around the surface of the whites. If you want to develop even more flavors, you can add aromatics or sauces to finish the eggs off.