If Your Piping Bag's Icing Is Too Firm, Here's How To Quickly Soften It

Decorating a cake with beautifully crafted buttercream swirls, ganache shells, or Swiss meringue rosettes is arguably the best bit of baking. By simply scooping frosting into a star-tipped piping bag, you're on your way to transforming even the most basic store-bought sponge into a showstopper. Having said that, your frosting needs to be on its game; firm enough to retain its shape once piped but soft enough to flow through your piping nozzle without hindrance. The problem is that many varieties of frosting can stiffen up in cooler conditions as ingredients like butter and chocolate begin to set in your prepped piping bag. We spoke to cake expert Leanne Tran, who leads a six-person, all-female pastry chef team at Le Crocodile, and Bar Blondeau at the Wythe Hotel, who told us that a bowl of warm water is sufficient to soften stiff icing at speed.

"If the [piping] bag is fully sealed and closed, you can place it into a container of warm water for 5 minutes," Tran explains, continuing, "dry it off, and then give it a few squeezes to make sure it's evenly softened and the same temperature and consistency throughout."

This nifty trick works so well because the water gently warms the icing via heat transfer, making its texture softer. Ensuring the piping bag is sealed prevents any liquid from getting inside, which could adversely affect the consistency and flavor of your frosting.