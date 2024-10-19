The Key Tip To Remember When Substituting Cornstarch With Flour

It's not the most glamorous artisan ingredient in your pantry, but cornstarch pulls a lot of weight in the kitchen. You may not get excited thinking about tossing that teaspoon of cornstarch in a recipe, but without it, your sauces wouldn't be as thick, and your fried foods and baked goods wouldn't be as perfectly crispy. In fact, you can even use cornstarch to tenderize meat through a process called velveting, which is all to say you should always have some cornstarch handy.

But nobody is perfect when it comes to pantry planning and, sometimes, you need to make due with what you have. If you are looking to cornstarch for its thickening power, another good type of starch is usually all-purpose flour, but that comes with some adjustments that you'll need to make. So Tasting Table spoke with an expert, Leanne Tran, the leader of a six-person, all-female pastry chef team at Le Crocodile, Bar Blondeau, and the Wythe Hotel, to ask about the biggest key when substituting cornstarch with flour.

While there are few minor differences to account for with flour in a recipe, Tran zeroed in on flour's taste and texture compared to cornstarch. She told us, "You must be sure to sprinkle it in carefully and cook the mixture well to avoid a floury and grainy texture." This means letting your flour heat up for several minutes at least while thickening your soups and sauces.