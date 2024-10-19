What You Need To Know About Quinoa Before Eating It On A Gluten-Free Diet

Quinoa is a popular type of grain flush with beneficial ingredients such as fiber, antioxidants, folate, protein, and zinc. Widely considered a superfood, quinoa exploded in popularity because of its versatility, easy cooking, and nutrient-dense properties. Another reason people love quinoa is because it's gluten free, making it a more inclusive dish for gluten-intolerant friends and family members. However, those with extreme gluten sensitivities should be more cautious when cooking and eating quinoa because it's considered a high-risk ingredient.

This just means that, while quinoa itself does not contain gluten proteins, it is often harvested and processed with wheat, barley, and rye – and all three of these grains are major offenders when it comes to gluten. So, when harvested together, cross-contact can occur, which means the quinoa is potentially exposed to gluten. This makes it no longer safe for people with extreme intolerances or celiac disease to consume. Cross-contact can also happen when quinoa is made with gluten-containing ingredients like bouillon cubes, or cooked in unwashed dishware previously used to make or heat up something with gluten in it.