Simu Liu Divides The Internet By Accusing Boba Tea Company Of Cultural Appropriation
Simu Liu of "Shang-Chi" fame and known mega fan of boba tea recently appeared on CBC's "Dragon's Den" (aka Canada's version of "Shark Tank"). There, he caused quite a stir when he accused the white owners of Bobba, Sebastien Fiset and Jess Frenette, of cultural appropriation. One reason why the Internet is divided may be because many people may not know what exactly it is that defines cultural appropriation.
According to The New York Times, cultural appropriation occurs when a dominant culture profits while taking elements from a historically marginalized culture without proper attribution. The harm lies in the dominant group benefiting from the appropriation, while the originating culture remains marginalized and its contributions devalued. The topic can be sensitive and gray, and this is why food celebrities like Jamie Oliver hired a special team to vet his recipes. Oliver, who had named one of his recipes empire chicken in the past, has been accused of cultural appropriation.
Inspired by the Taiwanese drink boba, or bubble tea, Bobba is a bottled beverage containing either tea and fruit juice or alcohol, and instead of tapioca pearls, it features popping bubbles. Liu doesn't seem to have an issue with people like the Fiset and Frenette capitalizing on boba tea. His concern is more about cultural appropriation, especially when a traditional Asian beverage or food loses its identity and cultural significance. Boba tea is also sometimes labeled as unhealthy or strange, prompting people like the Bobba owners to create what they claim to be a better, healthier version.
Bobba loses Manjit Minhas' $1 million investment
The Bobba owners started the pitch by asking if the Dragons have heard of bubble tea. Liu responded sarcastically, "Has anyone heard of bubble tea?... I've never heard about this thing before." It turned out that Liu just had bubble tea that morning. Frenette continued, saying, "That trendy sugary drink... that you're never sure about its content." This comment visibly perplexed Liu who responded, "I'm quite sure about its content, but continue." The pitchers talked about transforming a beloved drink into a healthier and more convenient experience with just three simple ingredients.
Liu's issue with the pitch and product, as he pointed out, was the lack of attribution and respect to Taiwan or any mention of Taiwan on the bottle as the originator of boba tea. "What respect is being paid to this very Asian drink," Liu asked. In response to Liu's concern, Fiset stated, "[Bobba is] not an ethnical product anymore," erasing boba's identity and origin story.
While a majority of the Internet appears to agree with Liu, others, like fellow investor, Manjit Minhas, who invested $1 million into Bobba, felt that cultures are meant to be shared, despite Liu voicing concerns of cultural appropriation on the show. Note that Minhas has since withdrawn her investment and issued a statement on her Instagram. Now, if all this heated controversy about boba tea has got you thirsty, here are 12 boba tea brands we recommend for you to try. You'll be supporting Taiwanese and Asian American founders when you do.