Simu Liu Divides The Internet By Accusing Boba Tea Company Of Cultural Appropriation

Simu Liu of "Shang-Chi" fame and known mega fan of boba tea recently appeared on CBC's "Dragon's Den" (aka Canada's version of "Shark Tank"). There, he caused quite a stir when he accused the white owners of Bobba, Sebastien Fiset and Jess Frenette, of cultural appropriation. One reason why the Internet is divided may be because many people may not know what exactly it is that defines cultural appropriation.

According to The New York Times, cultural appropriation occurs when a dominant culture profits while taking elements from a historically marginalized culture without proper attribution. The harm lies in the dominant group benefiting from the appropriation, while the originating culture remains marginalized and its contributions devalued. The topic can be sensitive and gray, and this is why food celebrities like Jamie Oliver hired a special team to vet his recipes. Oliver, who had named one of his recipes empire chicken in the past, has been accused of cultural appropriation.

Inspired by the Taiwanese drink boba, or bubble tea, Bobba is a bottled beverage containing either tea and fruit juice or alcohol, and instead of tapioca pearls, it features popping bubbles. Liu doesn't seem to have an issue with people like the Fiset and Frenette capitalizing on boba tea. His concern is more about cultural appropriation, especially when a traditional Asian beverage or food loses its identity and cultural significance. Boba tea is also sometimes labeled as unhealthy or strange, prompting people like the Bobba owners to create what they claim to be a better, healthier version.