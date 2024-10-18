The Tell-Tale Sign Your Coal Fire Grill Is Ready To Barbecue

Whether you're going for a smoky carne asada or a charred corn on the cob, working with a charcoal grill can be challenging but rewarding. Unlike an oven, most grills won't give you a heads up on the temperature, leaving you to wade aimlessly through clouds of smoke and the occasional flare-up. There is, however, a foolproof way to know whether your grill is hot enough to begin the barbecue process: checking the color and state of your coals.

If you're going for high, direct heat, keep an eye out for glowing red and white coals. If you're going for medium or indirect heat, look for light gray, ashy coals. Keeping track of the time can also help. It may take 10 or 15 minutes to achieve high heat and roughly half an hour for medium heat.

One thing to avoid? Cooking over black coals. At this stage, they are simply not ready to cook, and there's zero benefit in poking at a hunk of meat as it slowly turns limp and chewy over a lukewarm grill.