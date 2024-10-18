Dress Up Frozen Waffles Like Another Breakfast Favorite For A Sweet Twist

For those hazy mornings when you just simply cannot decide whether you would prefer to tuck into a syrupy plate of French toast or bask in the convenience of waffles taken straight out of the freezer and thrown into the toaster, we have a convenient solution. Giving frozen waffles a French-toast kind of treatment sets the best of both breakfast recipes onto your dining room table. As an added bonus, this fast and tasty dish couldn't be easier to put together, making it ideal to serve on a rushed weekday or as an afternoon snack when persistent munchies kick in.

Simply coat thawed-out pieces of frozen waffles in the same eggy batter you would use to make French toast. Customize the custard you use to dip the waffle pieces by using half and half, honey, and cream, per Alton Brown's recommendations, or sprinkle in freshly ground pumpkin pie spice blend for a seasonal, warming dimension of flavor. You'll then cook the batter-coated waffles just as you would heat up pieces of bread on a skillet or pan before plating the warm, crispy, and golden pieces to serve.