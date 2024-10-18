Dress Up Frozen Waffles Like Another Breakfast Favorite For A Sweet Twist
For those hazy mornings when you just simply cannot decide whether you would prefer to tuck into a syrupy plate of French toast or bask in the convenience of waffles taken straight out of the freezer and thrown into the toaster, we have a convenient solution. Giving frozen waffles a French-toast kind of treatment sets the best of both breakfast recipes onto your dining room table. As an added bonus, this fast and tasty dish couldn't be easier to put together, making it ideal to serve on a rushed weekday or as an afternoon snack when persistent munchies kick in.
Simply coat thawed-out pieces of frozen waffles in the same eggy batter you would use to make French toast. Customize the custard you use to dip the waffle pieces by using half and half, honey, and cream, per Alton Brown's recommendations, or sprinkle in freshly ground pumpkin pie spice blend for a seasonal, warming dimension of flavor. You'll then cook the batter-coated waffles just as you would heat up pieces of bread on a skillet or pan before plating the warm, crispy, and golden pieces to serve.
Think outside of the standard breakfast menus
Just as you would make a stack of classic French toast or the various kinds of waffles you like to see in the morning, you can similarly go wild garnishing these egg-coated waffles as your palate calls for. In addition to generous coatings of butter and sticky layers of maple syrup, dollops of homemade honey whipped cream, fine shavings of dark chocolate, drizzles of Nutella and almond butter, and chopped pieces of fresh seasonal fruit are all fair game.
Custard-enveloped waffles are the ideal foundation to serve to a table of picky eaters, as the warm dishes can be individually gussied up with a spread of an assortment of toppings conveniently offered for the task. If you like the ease of this simple yet delicious recipe, you can also make French toast waffles using a reverse approach, by coating pieces of brioche to cook using a waffle iron. Any way you decide to find inspiration and land on a recipe that marries French toast and waffles, you cannot go wrong.