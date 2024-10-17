How To Transform Leftover Hibachi Into A Flavorful Burrito

Anyone who has stopped at a fast-casual burrito chain like Chipotle can probably deduce what works best in a burrito. For one, you can use it as a way to use up all that leftover rice — whether it's fried with a protein or just plain, steamed white rice. From there, you can stuff in whatever protein you have on hand. Some folks prefer crispy hibachi-cooked steak, which can impart a savory, meaty flavor to your burrito, while others like the succulent, juicy mouthfeel of plump shrimp. From there, stuff in any extra veggies you have on hand, including hibachi-cooked onions or peppers, and load up the entire medley into a sturdy tortilla.

It's important to note that you'll need to reheat your hibachi ahead of time, as even a warm tortilla can't bring your dense, straight-out-of-the-fridge fried rice and proteins up to a pleasurable eating temperature.

Some folks will add sauces to their burrito as well, but this depends on the amount of time between preparing your burrito and eating it. To avoid a soggy tortilla, which may rip under the weight of the fillings, you may want to serve the sauce on the side. A spicy sriracha mayo, or an aioli made with thick, eggy Kewpie mayonnaise, would be a great fit for your hibachi burrito and would upgrade the flavors of nearly any fillings.