How To Transform Leftover Hibachi Into A Flavorful Burrito
When you think of dining experiences that are dinner and a show all in one, there are a few that may come to mind — including hot pot, Korean barbecue, and the major player of the trifecta: Hibachi. There's nothing cooler (and more cinematic) than watching a chef flinging chicken up into the air or setting an onion volcano aflame right before your very eyes.
This is one show that's truly a one-night wonder, though if you've had your fill of hibachi for the night, you can always bring your takeout home and repurpose the food into something else. One easy way to make the most of these grilled leftovers is to fuse them with Mexican cuisine. Hibachi burritos make it easy to stuff all of your leftover hibachi favorites into a convenient wrap and enjoy them for a hand-held lunch or a simple dinner. Granted, like any other food, some hibachi items are better suited for stuffing into a large tortilla than others.
The fusion dish you didn't know you needed
Anyone who has stopped at a fast-casual burrito chain like Chipotle can probably deduce what works best in a burrito. For one, you can use it as a way to use up all that leftover rice — whether it's fried with a protein or just plain, steamed white rice. From there, you can stuff in whatever protein you have on hand. Some folks prefer crispy hibachi-cooked steak, which can impart a savory, meaty flavor to your burrito, while others like the succulent, juicy mouthfeel of plump shrimp. From there, stuff in any extra veggies you have on hand, including hibachi-cooked onions or peppers, and load up the entire medley into a sturdy tortilla.
It's important to note that you'll need to reheat your hibachi ahead of time, as even a warm tortilla can't bring your dense, straight-out-of-the-fridge fried rice and proteins up to a pleasurable eating temperature.
Some folks will add sauces to their burrito as well, but this depends on the amount of time between preparing your burrito and eating it. To avoid a soggy tortilla, which may rip under the weight of the fillings, you may want to serve the sauce on the side. A spicy sriracha mayo, or an aioli made with thick, eggy Kewpie mayonnaise, would be a great fit for your hibachi burrito and would upgrade the flavors of nearly any fillings.