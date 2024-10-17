Tortilla Bowls Are A Breeze To Prep With Your Air Fryer

If you're looking for a fun way to enjoy tacos without the fillings falling all over you, how about giving tortilla bowls a try? These handy little saucers are the perfect portable way to indulge in a medley of ground meat, cheese, and veggies, and you can enjoy them in many other ways. Not to mention, of course, that you can eat the bowl afterward. It's an ice cream cone for Tex-Mex if you will.

These bowls might look much more complicated to make than they actually are, but your air fryer is the easiest way to prepare one. You'll want to start by pressing a flour tortilla (these are bendier than the corn variety) into a soufflé dish (better known as a ramekin). It needs to be pliable enough to maneuver, so if you're working with stale tortillas, you may need to bring them up to temperature in the microwave or on the stovetop to perfectly shape them. The edges of the tortilla should be fluted upward; this will keep your fillings from spilling out.

After a few minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, your tortillas will be perfectly shaped. But, don't stop there. To cement the shape of these bowls, you'll need to carefully remove the ramekin and cook it upside down in the air fryer for a few more minutes. Once removed from the air fryer, you can easily stuff these tortilla bowls with your favorite fillings.