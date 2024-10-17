The Safety Rules To Remember When Par-Cooking Chicken

Cooking takes time, and all of us are searching for ways to cut down on just how much time we spend preparing dinner. Par-cooking is the culinary term for partially cooking ingredients ahead of time so that whatever meal you're preparing comes together quicker when you fully prepare the meal the day of. Casseroles are a prime candidate for par-cooking as it cuts down significantly on prep work, but before you start par-cooking for your classic chicken casserole you ought to know the food safety tips surrounding par-cooked chicken.

The short and easy answer here is that chicken should never be par-cooked unless you plan on immediately transferring the partially cooked chicken to another heat source where it will be fully cooked, per the official USDA guidance. Even if you partially cook the chicken and then stick it in the fridge or freezer, you still haven't killed the bacteria inside the raw chicken and, thus, have opened yourself up to the very real possibility of food poisoning.

Raw chicken can contain Salmonella, Campylobacter, or Clostridium perfringens, all of which are capable of making you sick. Contaminated poultry affects roughly 1 million people in the United States every year, and par-cooking your chicken is a great way to join the ranks. But nobody actually wants to get food poisoning, so simply avoid par-cooking chicken as a way to prepare your dinner ahead of time to mitigate the risk.