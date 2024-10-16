The Herbal Liquor That You Should Be Adding To Chocolate Cake

There's no denying that a slice of chocolate cake has the ability to turn your whole day around. And, there's absolutely no shame in diving fork-first into a half-eaten devil's food cake, with only the fluorescent light of your fridge to guide you. But, while chocolate cake is the stuff of dreams and happiness, there's also an argument to be made that it can be a rather rudimentary dessert.

If you're looking to give your chocolate cake a little more of an adult spin, try taking a trip to your local liquor store and getting your hands on a bottle of Fernet. Fernet, for those unfamiliar with the nuances of Italian liqueurs, is a herby digestif that's flavored with an abundance of punchy ingredients, including rhubarb, chamomile, aloe, cardamom, ginseng, myrrh, and saffron. Based on the medley of different herbs and spices, you could probably imagine how strong, and borderline medicinal, this concoction tastes. But, when it's used in small amounts, it can add a floral edge to your favorite chocolate cake recipe and really transform its flavor into something far more complex.