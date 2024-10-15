Stretch Out Your Burger Ingredients By Prepping Them As A Pie Instead

After a backyard BBQ or indoor football game with friends, you may find yourself with leftover burger toppings. And you don't need to throw them away. Instead, repurpose your unused ingredients like ground beef, cheese, eggs, tomatoes, and more into a pie – or, rather, a very delicious cheeseburger quiche. Skip the homemade crust here and opt for an easy refrigerated pie crust or a crescent roll crust. This is the time to use up those little bits of cheddar and parmesan, and that knob of goat cheese sitting in the fridge. Think of them as your own custom cheese blend. This is especially true for those fancy cheeses left over from your last charcuterie board, like manchego, brie, and gouda. Oh, and that goes for bits of prosciutto and salami, too. If it works on a cheeseburger, it works in a quiche.

Any one of these 10 quiche recipes can be modified into a downright delicious cheeseburger pie. Use up to 12 ounces of ground beef for each pie. Crumble it onto the bottom of the crust, along with the cheese, before pouring the egg mixture on top. Or start with your favorite cheeseburger ingredients and go from there. A mushroom Swiss burger or a bacon cheddar burger pie? Yes, please. If you're craving something spicy, try canned green chilis and Monterrey Jack cheese. Or turn a classic quiche combination on its head, like this no-mess Quiche Lorraine that uses bacon, Gruyère, and softened onions. Add crumbled and browned ground beef for a cheeseburger Quiche Lorraine worthy of all the "oohs" and "la las."