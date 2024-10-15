The Store-Bought Steak Shortcut That's Perfect For Soup

A delicious bowl of soup is rarely complete without some sort of savory protein to top things off. Be it chickpeas or chicken, it always makes the soup heartier and gives the flavor plenty of depth. Rich and filled with an umami taste, beef is one of our favorite soup add-ins. The meat can be annoying to prep for soup, but pre-sliced beef is the quick way to get hearty soup.

We're partial to any soup or stew that contains the meat. The savory flavor it lends to food, coupled with the tender flesh that's been softened by broth, is a heavenly combination. What's not as great, however, is having to slice beef up beforehand. It increases the preparation time, tacking onto the process and having to sear and simmer the large cuts. Instead, buy beef that's been prepped for stir-fries or bulgogi. The meat is cut into small, bite-sized chunks or thinly shaved strips, and the smaller size makes them quick to sear and simmer in bubbling broth. It all comes together quite quickly, making it the perfect lazy meal for a weeknight dinner.

All you need to do is stir-fry the beef until it's browned, which takes around five minutes. Remove it from the pot and saute some celery and onions in the fat. Once the veggies are softened, deglaze with beef or vegetable broth and add the meat back in, along with whatever ingredients you'd like, such as noodles or broccoli.