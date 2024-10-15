The Store-Bought Steak Shortcut That's Perfect For Soup
A delicious bowl of soup is rarely complete without some sort of savory protein to top things off. Be it chickpeas or chicken, it always makes the soup heartier and gives the flavor plenty of depth. Rich and filled with an umami taste, beef is one of our favorite soup add-ins. The meat can be annoying to prep for soup, but pre-sliced beef is the quick way to get hearty soup.
We're partial to any soup or stew that contains the meat. The savory flavor it lends to food, coupled with the tender flesh that's been softened by broth, is a heavenly combination. What's not as great, however, is having to slice beef up beforehand. It increases the preparation time, tacking onto the process and having to sear and simmer the large cuts. Instead, buy beef that's been prepped for stir-fries or bulgogi. The meat is cut into small, bite-sized chunks or thinly shaved strips, and the smaller size makes them quick to sear and simmer in bubbling broth. It all comes together quite quickly, making it the perfect lazy meal for a weeknight dinner.
All you need to do is stir-fry the beef until it's browned, which takes around five minutes. Remove it from the pot and saute some celery and onions in the fat. Once the veggies are softened, deglaze with beef or vegetable broth and add the meat back in, along with whatever ingredients you'd like, such as noodles or broccoli.
Bulk up these soup recipes with pre-sliced beef
Make hearty minestrone soup even heartier with the addition of beef. The rich recipe contains potatoes, celery, white beans, and fire-roasted tomatoes, with the beef serving as the item that makes everything taste richer. Though the soup is already packed with ingredients, thinly sliced beef doesn't take up a lot of space. It fits right in with the tender beans and aids the diced tomatoes in giving the soup an umami flavor.
If you like the idea of pairing beef and potatoes together, go ahead and add the meat to creamy potato leek soup, as well. It slips easily into the velvety soup, deepening the taste with a delectable beefiness. The leeks infuse the protein with a soft, pungent taste while providing the meat with a soft, smooth broth to swim around in. To finish off the soup, sprinkle in shredded cheddar cheese for a sharp, savory taste.
Beef also pairs well with spruced-up instant ramen and fixings. The focus of the recipe is pulling together a quick, yet hearty meal, and pre-sliced beef fits perfectly into that. Sear the beef before sauteing the aromatics and mushrooms, deglaze with beef or vegetable broth, and simmer noodles and chopped bok choy in the pot until they soften.