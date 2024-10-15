For Better Pot Roast, You Need To Sous Vide Your Beef

Unlike a grill or pan, the sous vide method will not brown or crisp the exterior of your meat. There's an easy workaround for that: Briefly sear your seasoned roast over high heat in a large skillet. Then, let your roast cool and vacuum seal it.

You can seal your roast with spices and herbs to amp things up. Try adding some sprigs of thyme, stalks of rosemary, and a sprinkling of smoked paprika. Seal your meat and aromatics in a BPA-free sous vide bag — they're generally safer for heating and cooking.

The cooking time and temperature can vary, depending on the size of your roast and your personal preference. For instance, you can cook your roast sous vide for a full 24 hours — or even longer — at temperatures ranging from 130 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, if you're looking for a medium cut of meat. Some recipes, however, recommend slightly higher temps and even longer cooking times for an even more tender sous vide pot roast that will fall apart on your plate.

As you would with any cut of meat, allow your roast to rest for several minutes before cutting into it to maintain its juices. Serve with carrots, potatoes, or turnips — oh, and you can sous vide those guys, too.