Avoid This Common Mistake When Cleaning Pie Weights

Luckily, thermal shock is only a major risk to those who clean their pie weights — and in most cases, you don't need to clean them after every use. If you're using a single circular weight, you definitely should wash it, since you don't need to line it with parchment paper, meaning it will inevitably accumulate some of the crust's grease. However, many circular weights are metallic and dishwasher-safe, meaning you don't really need to worry about thermal shock.

When using small spherical ceramic or glass pie weights, on the other hand, you'll use a sheet of parchment paper in between the pie weights and the dough to keep it intact and to prevent any of the grease from the dough from getting into the weights. Because of the parchment paper barrier, it's not always necessary to wash your pie weights, but it's still good to do once in a while to prevent discoloring or any unwanted odors.

It's good practice to at least wipe them with a dry cloth after each use, but if you're noticing wear and tear, always place them in a heat-proof bowl before washing so that they have time to cool off. Then, simply wash them in warm water and let them air dry before placing them back into their container. Following this simple tip will help you avoid thermal shock and keep your pie weights — and your pie itself — all neat and pretty.