Spooky Sweet Potato Ghost Hand Pies Recipe

If you haven't started getting into the Halloween spirit yet, these spooky sweet potato ghost hand pies will certainly put you in a festive mood. Perfect for Halloween parties or for bringing to the office, these hand pies are fun, flaky, and delicious. They're made with a spiced sweet potato filling that's wrapped in a flaky, all-butter pie crust, and finished with either cinnamon sugar or a light glaze. They aren't overly sweet, so they're the perfect treat for kids and adults alike.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "By using a ghost-shaped cookie cutter, these hand pies come together in no time. Once you get the technique down, you can also use fall shapes such as maple leaves, pumpkins, or even turkeys for Thanksgiving to enjoy them throughout the season. Feel free to swap the sweet potato for pumpkin puree, if preferred." These versatile pies are as customizable as they are festive, making them a must-bake for any fall celebration.