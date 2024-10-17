10 Vodka Cocktails Around The World You Need To Try, According To The Pros

There are plenty of things that bring us together as a community of humans, whether it be books, music, or movies. And for those of us who like to partake in a tipple, cocktails are undoubtedly a part of the list, too. There's something romantic about cocktail culture on a global scale — while you're sipping on your favorite cocktail, someone thousands of miles away in another country could be sipping on that exact same drink. When talking about spirited global connections, vodka tends to have the biggest global calling. Why vodka, you ask? As a neutral spirit that does its best work when supported by other ingredients, vodka can be enhanced by any number of flavors, regardless of where they come from.

We spoke to several vodka experts: Claire Mallett of Catch One LA, Mark Simmonds of Broken Shed Vodka, Jennifer Jackson of Thompson Hotels, Ross Hensley of Aspen Vodka, and Sean Kenyon of Blue Collar Cocktails, to get their insight on the vodka cocktails that are loved and often ordered around the world. Plus, these are drinks that, if you haven't tried them already, you simply must. Near and far, cocktail enthusiasts and creators may draw inspiration from any number of flavors and cultures, but they can agree on one thing: Vodka is a blank canvas on which they can be creative and inventive with ingredients, creating cocktails that defy expectations, as well as borders.