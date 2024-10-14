The Expert Rule For Substituting Yogurt In Your Bread Recipe

Once you get into your bread flow, it can be scary to change up a recipe, experiment with ratios, or even tweak bake timing considering that any change can put you right back to square one. But there are so many reasons to try adding yogurt to your bread. For one, it makes your bread softer for a fluffy, pillow-like loaf. Adding yogurt can enhance the flavor and has even been scientifically proven to improve the taste and texture of gluten-free breads. Convinced yet? Good.

We talked to Jami Callao, who oversees Respect Hospitality's pastry and bread programs, to get her expert rule for substituting yogurt in bread recipes. "I'd recommend replacing only half of the fat or liquid with yogurt to strike a good balance," says Callao. She is also a big fan of adding yogurt for the extra tenderness, lighter texture, and the subtle tangy flavor that it adds to the bread.