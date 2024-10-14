The Best Oven Temperature For Baking Rye Bread And How To Tell When It's Done
Hearty, dark, and fiber-rich rye bread makes a great base for a sandwich with loads of fillings, and is equally delicious served simply with butter before a meal. If you prefer to make rye bread from scratch instead of picking up a loaf from the local bakery or grocery store, you might already have a go-to recipe. However, to make expertly-baked rye bread at home, it's important to know the best temperature for baking — and how to know exactly when your loaf done. Luckily for you home bakers, Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of Modernist Bread at Home has the answers.
"Our 100% rye breads bake at a higher temperature than most other breads, usually between 470 and 480 degrees Fahrenheit," Myhrvold told Tasting Table. "Most breads typically bake at a temperature between 350 and 400 degrees, so rye breads bake at a substantially higher temperature." He also noted that the additional water in a true rye bread means that they require more time in the oven than a standard wheat bread.
How long it takes to bake rye bread — and signs it's ready to come out of the oven
Now that you have the proper temperature for your rye bread, Nathan Myhrvold has advice on the next steps. "Baking times can vary, and the best way to make sure the bread is baked is to check the core temperature," he explained. "We recommend an internal temperature between 195 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit for your rye breads. Once baked, allow the bread to rest for five minutes to help retain its shape, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely."
Try these expert tips with our cocktail party rye bread recipe to serve at your next gathering. As for other signs that the bread is ready to come out of the oven, make sure the crust is a golden brown color, a result of Maillard reaction. If you can't tell from the temperature and appearance, a tap on the bottom of the loaf should emit a hollow sound. Considering the potential health benefits of eating rye bread, it's worth it to test out your baking skills on the best bread recipes you can find.