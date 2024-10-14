The Best Oven Temperature For Baking Rye Bread And How To Tell When It's Done

Hearty, dark, and fiber-rich rye bread makes a great base for a sandwich with loads of fillings, and is equally delicious served simply with butter before a meal. If you prefer to make rye bread from scratch instead of picking up a loaf from the local bakery or grocery store, you might already have a go-to recipe. However, to make expertly-baked rye bread at home, it's important to know the best temperature for baking — and how to know exactly when your loaf done. Luckily for you home bakers, Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of Modernist Bread at Home has the answers.

"Our 100% rye breads bake at a higher temperature than most other breads, usually between 470 and 480 degrees Fahrenheit," Myhrvold told Tasting Table. "Most breads typically bake at a temperature between 350 and 400 degrees, so rye breads bake at a substantially higher temperature." He also noted that the additional water in a true rye bread means that they require more time in the oven than a standard wheat bread.