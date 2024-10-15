A Bread Expert's Tips For Combining Rye Flours For The Best Flavor And Texture In Your Loaf

With its dense crumb and tangy aftertaste, rye bread is definitely the dark sheep (quite literally) of the bread family. However, if you're an appreciator of the fiber-rich loaf made with heritage grains and caraway seeds, then we've got a way for you to get even more rye flavor out of each loaf. We spoke to Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," to get his tips on combining different flours to produce the ultimate rye loaf.

Myhrvold encourages you to experiment with rye baking by adding wheat flour to rye flour. While this may sound like you're diluting the rye flavor and texture, it's actually the opposite. "By adding rye flour to wheat flour dough," he explains, "you'll get rye flavor with a wheat-based structure." Myhrvold has perfected his ratios when experimenting with the rye-wheat combo. "My team and I have found a roughly 30:70 rye-to-wheat ratio yields the best results in balancing crumb and big rye flavor."