How Long Is A Keg Good For Once It's Been Tapped?

There's no denying that draft beer tastes better than bottled or canned alternatives. The main reason draft beer is superior is simple — it's fresher than beer that's been prepackaged. Or at least, it should be.

The length of time that kegged beer remains fresh can depend on a few factors. Different styles of beer will lose their freshness at varying rates. The main thing that determines how long an unopened keg will last is whether the beer has been pasteurized, meaning the liquid has been heat-treated to kill pathogens and extend its shelf life. Assuming the keg is stored correctly, pasteurized beer will stay fresh between 90 and 120 days, while unpasteurized beer should be consumed between 45 to 60 days.

Breweries typically stamp kegs with a fill date, a "best before" date, or both to help us keep track. In a perfect environment, kegs that are tapped using a CO2-based dispense system should stay fresh for the same amount of time as if they were unopened, as the beer isn't exposed to oxygen. However, using a manual "party pump" is a different story. In this case, the beer gets exposed to more oxygen with every pour, meaning it can taste papery and stale in as little as 12 to 24 hours. The other exception is what's known as cask ale or "real ale." A popular style in places like the U.K., these beers are kegged with live yeast cultures and can turn stale in as little as three days.