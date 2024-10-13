The Canned Ingredient To Add For Richer Chicken Noodle Soup

One of the hallmarks of chicken noodle soup is flavorful, comforting chicken broth — the perfect antidote to a common cold and a chilly day alike. If you prefer your soup on the creamier side, however, you don't have to swap a classic chicken noodle for another kind of soup altogether. Rather, you can transform the dish into something far more creamy by incorporating canned cream of chicken soup. The pantry addition yields a richer, milkier texture, adding all the more depth and flavor to your broth.

The reason a can works so well is because cream of chicken soup generally consists of chicken stock, cream, and chicken meat. So, it already contains the important components of chicken noodle soup. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that the canned ingredient is often used in chicken pot pies and various casseroles, but can also function as its own soup. Given those attributes, it makes sense to combine the can with your favorite chicken noodle soups, resulting in a dish that's creamy, but not too heavy.

As for how, exactly, to incorporate the canned ingredient into your chicken noodle soup, you have a few options. The amount you use will depend on how thick you want your soup.