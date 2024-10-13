Turn Frozen Tenders Into Shortcut Chicken Parm With Nearly Zero Effort

Crispy and craggy at the edges, smothered in aromatic sauce and topped with the gooiest smothering of cheese, chicken parm is everything all at once. A smorgasbord of tastes and textures, this Italian classic makes a heavenly weeknight meal or leisurely Sunday lunch. The thing is that it takes quite a bit of effort to prep the chicken, which can be a real bummer when you're craving its cheesy and crunchy character post-haste. The good news? You can bypass pounding out your chicken and coating it with eggs and breadcrumbs with one brilliant shortcut: Using frozen chicken tenders.

Available in a variety of sizes, from short and stubby to chunky and broad, frozen chicken tenders are superb for those moments when you want dinner on the table at speed. Plus, you can purchase plain options that have a neutral crispy coating or hotter ones loaded with spicy seasonings. The key to using frozen chicken tenders to make chicken parm is to assemble each element of your dish individually. That means warming up your jarred marinara and shredding your cheese while your tenders are baking in the oven. Then you can simply spoon your warmed sauce over the crispy surface of your chicken and top with a scattering of cheese before popping under the broiler. The upshot of this technique is that your cheese will melt super-quickly under high heat, preventing your chicken from overcooking and becoming dry in the center while developing a super-crispy texture on the periphery.