Hot Pot Vs Dry Pot: What's The Difference Between The Two?

Don't get it twisted, dry pot isn't dry at all. It's actually coated in a thick, silky sauce, bursting with robust flavor and lots of moisture. Ostensibly, the dish's arid name comes from an unspoken comparison to its culinary cousin, another Chinese classic: hot pot.

These two adjacently-named dishes marry sweet, sour, spicy, savory, and umami flavors into a single cohesive meal packed with nutrients and protein. Both hot pot and dry pot contain a similar kaleidoscope of different ingredients: meat, seafood, and tofu, vegetables like wood ear, oyster, and enoki mushrooms, bamboo shoots, cauliflower, daikon radish, lotus root, napa cabbage, bok choy, ginger, and garlic, plus starches like rice cakes and noodles. So what makes hot pot different from dry pot (especially if dry pot isn't even all that dry)?

The primary difference between these dishes is that hot pot resembles a deconstructed soup, with bite-sized pieces of raw food being cooked to-order tableside in a boiling pot of broth, while dry pot is more similar to a classic stir-fry, with no tableside cooking or broth to be found.