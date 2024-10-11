You're Going To Need A Knife And Fork For The Sweetest Grilled Cheese

Nothing beats a classic grilled cheese, with crispy, buttery bread and a gooey, melt-in-your-mouth interior. A grilled cheese, however, presents the perfect blank canvas for a slew of variations, whether you dress yours up with Worcestershire sauce or incorporate a few slices of tomato. If you prefer your grilled cheese with an element of sweetness, try coating your bread in honey.

The reason this sandwich tip works so well is because the sweetness of that honey addition complements a variety of cheeses. After all, just a touch of hot honey can make a grilled cheese akin to something far more gourmet, adding flavor and nuance. To make this sandwich, all you have to do is drizzle honey over your completed, already-grilled grilled cheese. Sure, it'll make the sandwich sticky — hence the need for a fork and knife — but the sweet and savory output is well worth the added utensils.

As for what to put inside the sandwich? Any cheese is fair game, though some cheeses taste best with added sweetness, as well as added fillings.