You're Going To Need A Knife And Fork For The Sweetest Grilled Cheese
Nothing beats a classic grilled cheese, with crispy, buttery bread and a gooey, melt-in-your-mouth interior. A grilled cheese, however, presents the perfect blank canvas for a slew of variations, whether you dress yours up with Worcestershire sauce or incorporate a few slices of tomato. If you prefer your grilled cheese with an element of sweetness, try coating your bread in honey.
The reason this sandwich tip works so well is because the sweetness of that honey addition complements a variety of cheeses. After all, just a touch of hot honey can make a grilled cheese akin to something far more gourmet, adding flavor and nuance. To make this sandwich, all you have to do is drizzle honey over your completed, already-grilled grilled cheese. Sure, it'll make the sandwich sticky — hence the need for a fork and knife — but the sweet and savory output is well worth the added utensils.
As for what to put inside the sandwich? Any cheese is fair game, though some cheeses taste best with added sweetness, as well as added fillings.
Most cheeses pair well with honey and fruit
Good news for grilled cheese lovers: You can add honey to any tried-and-true grilled cheese recipe, as most all cheeses taste great alongside honey. If you're looking for inspiration, however, you can't go wrong with a sharp and flavorful aged cheeseor a bleu cheese; both tend to come off strong, so the sweetness of honey offsets all that flavor with a softer, sweeter element. Light and creamy cheeses taste great with honey as well, so you can fill your grilled cheese with brie or ricotta. When in doubt, mix and match a few cheeses, allowing them to all melt together.
Once you decide on your go-to cheeses, you may also want to consider adding fruit, which further riffs off the sweetness of honey while also adding another textural element. Pear or apple tastes great alongside the likes of brie and blue cheese, while a drizzle of honey atop the bread brings the whole sandwich together. By the time you're done cooking, you'll have a grilled cheese of multiple flavors and textures that still tastes harmonious, albeit a little bit sticky.