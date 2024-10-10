What Are Hobo Eggs, And How Did They Get That Insensitive Name?

Hobo eggs can sound like a deceptive food name, but it's one of many names for a sunny-side egg fried in buttered bread with a hole cut out. A delectable combo of two iconic breakfast favorites, "hobo eggs" is a moniker from the past that today can be interpreted as insensitive to itinerant people. The first mention of its recipe appeared in 1896 in Fannie Farmer's influential cookbook, "The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook," which Farmer dubbed "eggs in a hat."

Slightly different from a modern recipe for egg-in-a-hole, Farmer's "hat" was a previously fried egg perched atop the cut-out bread rather than cooked inside its precise two-and-a-half-inch circle. With an influx of Italian immigrants, an Italianate version with tomatoes and peppers appeared, called "uova fritte nel pane" (fried eggs in bread), later to be featured in the film "Moonstruck." As it turns out, movies have been fairly influential in the renaming of the objectionable "hobo eggs."

In the 1935 film "Mary Jane's Pa," actor Guy Kibbee prepares the dish, which he calls a "one-eyed Egyptian sandwich," but because Kibbee was popular at the time, the dish was called instead "Guy Kibbee eggs." In the 1941 musical "Moon Over Miami," they're referred to as "gashouse eggs" and then later morphed into the title of the film. They also show up in "V for Vendetta" and as "eggs a la Eddie" in the sitcom "Friends." The dish has at least 66 names, but there's no clear-cut evidence as to why they were called hobo eggs to begin with.