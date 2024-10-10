The Canned Vegetable You Should Throw On The Grill For A Major Boost
Canned vegetables make a cornucopia of produce more accessible. Capturing the best of seasonal bounty at a modest price, tinned vegetables are also shelf-stable and ultra convenient. The only catch is that they aren't the most glamorous nor flavorful of foods, which is particularly true when it comes to canned artichokes. Luckily, elevating the buds so that they rival their fresh counterparts is simply a matter of tossing tinned artichokes on a fiery grill.
Canned artichokes boast many of the same earthy and nutty nuances as just-picked buds. However, these flavors can become muted with canning. The trick is knowing how to restore the artichoke's full gustatory potential — cue, grilling. Able to give chokes a smoky char, grilling adds layers of depth to the lackluster canned veg. In fact, it also intensifies and amplifies the natural flavors as the artichokes brown and caramelize. Even textural diversity is heightened as the soft artichokes crisp up when exposed to a kiss of hazy heat. Not to mention that the presence of char marks also increases aesthetics, aiding in the canned vegetable's overall appeal.
Grilling tinned artichokes is extremely easy so long as you bear in mind that they can be quite fragile. Evidently, careful handling is key as you drain, dry, and grill the artichokes. To ensure they remain fully intact, we even suggest lacing them onto skewers before grilling. Speaking of which, all it takes is a few minutes on either side to infuse a world of flavor into the otherwise humble artichokes.
What else to consider when grilling canned artichokes
When grilling, we suggest using artichoke hearts. Although they can be kept whole, slicing them in half maximizes gustatory and textural benefits without the risk of having the veg falling through the grill grates. It's for this reason that we recommend avoiding quartered artichokes, unless you work with a grill pan or opt for firmer buds packed in jars. As for whether to reach for oil or water-packed buds, remember that while marinated options will be more flavorful, unseasoned renditions allow you to customize the flavors to exactly your liking, which brings us to our next point.
Prior to grilling, tinned artichokes can be dressed in a number of spices or seasonings to boost flavor even further. Otherwise, they can be finished with a handful of herbs or drizzled with vinaigrette to add dimension and visual appeal, which is especially true when serving artichokes as a side dish for grilled meats or as a wow-worthy addition to grazing boards.
Alternatively, if the artichokes are being worked into other dishes — think tuna casseroles, cheesy pizzas, pasta aglio e olio, bean bowls, salads, sandwiches, or even a revised spinach and artichoke dip — we advise letting the smoky richness imparted by grilling do the heavy lifting. At the end of the day, grilling is sure to give canned artichokes of any kind a major makeover.