The Canned Vegetable You Should Throw On The Grill For A Major Boost

Canned vegetables make a cornucopia of produce more accessible. Capturing the best of seasonal bounty at a modest price, tinned vegetables are also shelf-stable and ultra convenient. The only catch is that they aren't the most glamorous nor flavorful of foods, which is particularly true when it comes to canned artichokes. Luckily, elevating the buds so that they rival their fresh counterparts is simply a matter of tossing tinned artichokes on a fiery grill.

Canned artichokes boast many of the same earthy and nutty nuances as just-picked buds. However, these flavors can become muted with canning. The trick is knowing how to restore the artichoke's full gustatory potential — cue, grilling. Able to give chokes a smoky char, grilling adds layers of depth to the lackluster canned veg. In fact, it also intensifies and amplifies the natural flavors as the artichokes brown and caramelize. Even textural diversity is heightened as the soft artichokes crisp up when exposed to a kiss of hazy heat. Not to mention that the presence of char marks also increases aesthetics, aiding in the canned vegetable's overall appeal.

Grilling tinned artichokes is extremely easy so long as you bear in mind that they can be quite fragile. Evidently, careful handling is key as you drain, dry, and grill the artichokes. To ensure they remain fully intact, we even suggest lacing them onto skewers before grilling. Speaking of which, all it takes is a few minutes on either side to infuse a world of flavor into the otherwise humble artichokes.