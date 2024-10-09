The Flavors Of BBQ Are Your Secret For Next Level Candied Bacon

Candied bacon is the height of sweet and savory delicacies with a caramelized and crackly crust to contrast the chewy meat. If you thought adding a layer of sweetness to bacon was decadent, the flavors of barbecue are your secret for next level candied bacon. While barbecue styles differ from region to region, methods of dry rubs and basting in barbecue sauce are something they all share. You can use both methods on candied bacon to bring a smoky, tangy, and spicy trifecta to its already complex sweet-and-savory profile.

Most barbecue spice rubs and sauces have a sweet component like brown sugar, ketchup, or maple syrup, so you can effectively use rubs and sauces to substitute for sweeteners. You can make a simple spice rub like this three-ingredient recipe that uses brown sugar, smoked paprika, and garlic salt to coat bacon instead of the three-ingredient rub we use in our recipe for maple-cinnamon candied bacon. For an even more complex profile, try repurposing Alton Brown's baby back rib dry rub formula.

Barbecue sauces are easier to come by pre-made — like this Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce two-pack — and contain a wealth of different flavors for candied bacon. A dry rub full of light or dark brown sugar or your favorite barbecue sauce brand are sweet and complex enough to candy bacon on their own, but you can also use both a dry rub and a sauce for the ultimate barbecue candied bacon.