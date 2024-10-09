The Seasoning Won't Stick To Your Spiced Nuts Because Of One Missing Ingredient
It's easy to rip open a canister of spiced nuts and chow down on the snack or throw them on your next charcuterie board. Sometimes, however, it's best to make a batch of homemade spiced nuts to use up the overlooked peanuts and cashews in the back of the cabinet and have control over the flavor and salt levels. There's one essential, but surprising, ingredient that must be used to make sure the seasoning adheres to the nuts — egg whites.
Out of all the tips you need for roasting nuts at home, the use of egg whites will ensure the seasoning sticks onto the nuts for more flavor and texture. Otherwise, the spices might fall off the nuts while they're in the oven, wasting your time and ingredients. Egg whites help the spices stick on, similar to how it helps cinnamon sugar cling onto the top of an apple pie. You'll need to whip the egg whites together first, which is important because any yolk will introduce fat and make it harder to pull off the foamy, whipped liquid you need for the nuts.
How to add egg whites to spiced nuts — and other ingredient alternatives
You might want some tips to make spiced nuts with egg whites. To start, you'll need one large egg white for every three to four cups of nuts, so double up accordingly. Then beat the egg white vigorously with a whisk or in your standing mixer until it's foamy. Add a tablespoon of water to stretch it out if there's not enough for your nut mixture. Depending on your recipe, you might toss the nuts in the egg whites then add the spice mixture, or mix it all together at once to coat the almonds or other types of popular nuts in the bowl.
If you don't want to use an egg, or prefer to avoid the ingredient, there are some other options. You can use a neutral oil, like extra virgin olive oil in our roasted almonds with crispy herbs recipe that adds the likes of rosemary and sage into the oil for next-level flavor. You can also use store-bought egg whites or a vegan-friendly alternative. Other options include aquafaba and even maple syrup can ensure your spice blend clings onto your next batch of homemade spiced nuts.