The Seasoning Won't Stick To Your Spiced Nuts Because Of One Missing Ingredient

It's easy to rip open a canister of spiced nuts and chow down on the snack or throw them on your next charcuterie board. Sometimes, however, it's best to make a batch of homemade spiced nuts to use up the overlooked peanuts and cashews in the back of the cabinet and have control over the flavor and salt levels. There's one essential, but surprising, ingredient that must be used to make sure the seasoning adheres to the nuts — egg whites.

Out of all the tips you need for roasting nuts at home, the use of egg whites will ensure the seasoning sticks onto the nuts for more flavor and texture. Otherwise, the spices might fall off the nuts while they're in the oven, wasting your time and ingredients. Egg whites help the spices stick on, similar to how it helps cinnamon sugar cling onto the top of an apple pie. You'll need to whip the egg whites together first, which is important because any yolk will introduce fat and make it harder to pull off the foamy, whipped liquid you need for the nuts.