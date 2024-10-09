How To Transform Port Wine Cheese Spread Into A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer
With the holidays at our doorstep, it's time to start thinking about party appetizers that are easy to make, not outrageously expensive, and most of all, delicious. Here's an idea that ticks all the boxes and will impress your guests with your prowess: Channel your inner 1960s-self and make a Port wine-infused dip or cheeseball. It's easy to transport to a potluck party and will keep your guests busy while you cook the rest of the feast if you're hosting.
Port wine, in any of its variations, is a match made in heaven for cheese. For many, that often-artificially-colored, ready-made spread in a tub holds nostalgic memories of childhood, but others might not be keen on its look or presentation. If that's the case, take the store-bought spread, roll it in toasted nuts, and turn it into a handsome cheeseball. Or, if you prefer, you can make the whole thing from scratch with just a few ingredients, and it will be even better than the store-bought variety. Serve on a pretty platter surrounded by an assortment of crackers, or even crudites, and you're the star of the show.
The cool thing is that you can get creative with different cheeses, seasonings, and nuts to customize your prize-winning cheeseball. Add a little heat with a pinch of cayenne, experiment with almonds, pecans, pistachios, or macadamias, or swap the cheddar for gorgonzola for a more flavorful Port cheeseball.
How to make a Port cheese ball appetizer
If you can find Port-infused cheese, you're already a step ahead; if not, use your favorite cheese and make a simple Port reduction to infuse the flavor yourself. A basic recipe combines cheddar cheese or another strong-flavored cheese with cream cheese, heavy cream, and a reduction of port wine, mixed to a soft but not runny consistency.
You don't need the most expensive Port to make the reduction but avoid using the cheapest one for best results. Pick one whose flavor you enjoy and bring it to a low boil in a saucepan over medium heat for about five minutes. This will reduce the liquid and evaporate the alcohol, yielding a thicker, sweet syrup. Once it cools, you can blend it with the rest of the ingredients to form a paste. Or make it even fancier by mixing the Port reduction into only a portion of the cheese mixture, then combine the two mixes carefully to create a swirling effect.
Once the cheese is done, put it in a large piece of plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about two hours, and then shape it into a ball. Before rolling in the chopped nuts, gently toast them to achieve a more attractive color and stronger nutty flavor.