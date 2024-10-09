How To Transform Port Wine Cheese Spread Into A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer

With the holidays at our doorstep, it's time to start thinking about party appetizers that are easy to make, not outrageously expensive, and most of all, delicious. Here's an idea that ticks all the boxes and will impress your guests with your prowess: Channel your inner 1960s-self and make a Port wine-infused dip or cheeseball. It's easy to transport to a potluck party and will keep your guests busy while you cook the rest of the feast if you're hosting.

Port wine, in any of its variations, is a match made in heaven for cheese. For many, that often-artificially-colored, ready-made spread in a tub holds nostalgic memories of childhood, but others might not be keen on its look or presentation. If that's the case, take the store-bought spread, roll it in toasted nuts, and turn it into a handsome cheeseball. Or, if you prefer, you can make the whole thing from scratch with just a few ingredients, and it will be even better than the store-bought variety. Serve on a pretty platter surrounded by an assortment of crackers, or even crudites, and you're the star of the show.

The cool thing is that you can get creative with different cheeses, seasonings, and nuts to customize your prize-winning cheeseball. Add a little heat with a pinch of cayenne, experiment with almonds, pecans, pistachios, or macadamias, or swap the cheddar for gorgonzola for a more flavorful Port cheeseball.