The Time-Saving Tip You Need To Cook Pasta With Frozen Broccoli

When you're exhausted, hungry, and looking for a nourishing meal, few things can beat a bowl of pasta with some veggies from the freezer. There isn't much that's easier and more affordable than tossing some broccoli with spaghetti or penne. What's great about this meal is that you can cut your prep time right down to around 10 minutes.

First, boil a large pan of water, then add in a generous amount of kosher salt, before throwing in your chosen pasta. The next step is crucial: Don't bother heating up another pan for your broccoli. Instead, toss the broccoli into the boiling water — with the pasta — about three minutes before your pasta is ready to drain.

Blanching frozen broccoli in this way is so low-lift, you will barely even feel like you're cooking. By straining the cooked pasta and blanched broccoli together, you eliminate the time you'd typically take sauteing or steaming the frozen broccoli in a separate pan. What's truly great about this trick is that your vegetables cook in the salted pasta water, meaning they'll emerge well-seasoned and ready to eat.