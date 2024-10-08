Freddie Mercury's Favorite Cocktail Featured One Specific Vodka Brand

Iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had very specific tastes, not only in music, art, and style, but also in what he ate and drank. Peter "Phoebe" Freestone, who worked as Mercury's personal assistant from 1980 until the singer's death in 1991, shared the ingredients of Freddie Mercury's favorite cocktail in his "Ask Phoebe" blog. Mercury often invented nicknames for his friends, and he gave Freestone the moniker Phoebe.

It turns out that Mercury was a creature of habit when it came to drinks. According to Freestone, Mercury preferred Twining's earl grey tea in the morning, made with milk and two sugars. In the afternoon, the singer switched to either Louis Roederer Cristal champagne or Saint Saphorin wine from Switzerland, and he drank vodka tonics made with Stolichnaya vodka, Schweppes tonic water, and ice in the evening. If Stolichnaya was not available, Mercury's second-choice vodka was Moskovskaya.