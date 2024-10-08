The Ben & Jerry's Pints That Aren't Real Ice Cream

The brand Ben & Jerry's is synonymous with, well, ice cream, but that doesn't mean it's the only thing the brand sells. We aren't talking about additional products like its cooking dough chunks or its ice cream cakes. That's because out of the iconic ice cream brand's pints in freezers around the globe, some aren't ice cream at all. So if you prefer any of Ben & Jerry's non-dairy pints, enjoy it -– but know it's not technically ice cream.

It's all about the lack of dairy because the U.S. Department of Agriculture does not consider ice cream varieties that are made without dairy to be categorized as ice cream. The ingredients might be called oat milk or almond milk, but it's still not good old dairy milk. The brand sells three categories of non-dairy pints: Almond milk, oat milk, and sunflower butter. Some of your classic flavors, like its Chocolate Fudge Brownie, are available dairy-free. And to help sort through the many varieties, we published a ranking of Ben & Jerry's best dairy-free flavors and the one that took the No. 1 spot might surprise you (Hint: It has oatmeal).