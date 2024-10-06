Stovetop Skillet Lasagna Is The One-Pan Twist On A Classic Dish

Cheesy, savory, meat-and-tomato-filled lasagna layers don't happen by accident. There's plenty of work and time (sometimes over an hour) that goes into making this dish, whether you're cooking Kale Lasagna or whipping up a recipe with buffalo chicken. Plus, once you've finally assembled everything, most lasagna recipes need to go in the oven for 30 minutes to an hour.

But if you're craving this dish in the summertime and don't want to turn on your oven, or if you're just looking for a shorter overall cooking time, try making stovetop skillet lasagna. This may sound a bit unhinged at first, as we tend to think we need the oven to meld all of the flavors together. However, since you'll be covering your skillet and letting it simmer for a little while, just like you would with a soup, your layers will get plenty of time to settle into one another. But perhaps the biggest benefit of this method is that you can make the whole dish (yes, even if you're including meat) in one pan — while with the oven method, you would have had to saute any beef or veggies separately, then transfer everything into a baking dish.