The Best Type Of Vinegar For White Meat Marinades Isn't What You'd Expect

If there's one thing on your menu that probably needs a marinade, it's your white meat. As the backbone of chicken breast recipes and other easy dinners, white meat is an irreplaceable staple in home kitchens, but it doesn't always make the best tasting meal. Lacking the flavor of red meat and the fat of dark meat poultry, white meat is usually functional at best, providing some filling protein with very little taste or moisture. That's what makes a marinade's dual purpose of tenderizing and flavoring so essential. You have a lot of options when it comes to vinegar, so what works best? Well, Tasting Table reached out to expert Michael Lomonaco, the chef at Porter House in New York City, to ask him which vinegar is best for white meat marinades.

Chef Lomonaco's answer wasn't what we thought it would be: There really isn't one best vinegar. "For balance in flavor you might say the better choice would be white vinegar or apple cider vinegar," he explained. "But there is no right choice except what you would like the end resulting flavors to be." This is one place where white meat's mild flavor is actually an advantage. It's compatible with almost everything, so it comes down to your recipe and personal taste.