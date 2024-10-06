Why President Andrew Jackson Once Held A Party With A 1,400-Lb Wheel Of Cheese

American presidents might not be the most relatable people in the world, but one thing that connects the highest person in the land to the most common is cheese. Presidential food proclivities have run from the basic, like Jimmy Carter's love of grits, to the old-fashioned, like William Henry Harrison's taste for squirrel, but if you look through the favorite food of every U.S. President, you'll find a lot of cheese. Thomas Jefferson famously helped make mac and cheese an American staple, but FDR adored a grilled cheese, Bill Clinton couldn't resist a cheeseburger, and George W. Bush liked the less common but hard-to-deny cheeseburger pizza. But the most famous story of cheese eating in the White House actually comes from someone who didn't even ask for it: Andrew Jackson and his 1,400 pound wheel of cheese.

As much as this might sound like a tall tale, it actually happened. In 1837 President Jackson hosted a party for the anniversary of George Washington's birthday, and on the menu was almost a full ton of cheddar cheese. But this wasn't planned. Jackson had been gifted the cheese by a group of dairy-farming supporters from upstate New York. The problem was that no matter how much he ate or tried to give away to friends, he couldn't put a dent in it. So the party favor was actually a trick to get rid of the unwanted cheese, and it worked better than he could have imagined.