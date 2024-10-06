Flavor-Blast Your Pork Roll With This Easy Egg Upgrade

For every pork roll breakfast sandwich, start with two slices of Taylor Ham or a similar variety. And if you like extra meat on your sando, we certainly won't judge you. If you have a cast-iron pan, then use that vessel to make your pork and eggs. Warm the pan over medium heat and melt butter or oil until it's rippling. Add the sliced pork in an even layer so that every inch has enough space to cook. It'll be ready to flip when the edges are brown, in just a couple of minutes, and don't forget to cook the meat on each side. There's a low-and-slow frying method to render bacon fat which can also be applied to the Taylor ham to have the most to cook the eggs.

When the pork is on a plate to cool, don't remove the fat from the pan. If there is a lot of rendered fat in the pan, you can remove a little and save it for another meal. There are many ways to make your fried eggs better like using room temperature eggs before they hit the pan. Either way, crack the eggs directly in the pork fat so it will add that flavor and cook to your desired preference. After it's done, combine it with the pork and cheese on a roll and enjoy breakfast New Jersey-style.