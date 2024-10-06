Flavor-Blast Your Pork Roll With This Easy Egg Upgrade
If you haven't had pork roll, then you likely haven't eaten much in New Jersey or the surrounding area. It's a breakfast sandwich that highlights slices of sliced and fried pork roll, similar to bologna. Depending on where you order it, the sandwich might be called a New Jersey pork roll or Taylor Ham, that combines the coveted cured meat with eggs and cheese on a roll.
To make a pork roll breakfast sandwich at home, there's an easy upgrade to give it more flavor similar to that bodega or deli somewhere in Jersey. You'll want to use the same pan for both the eggs and sliced pork roll. You'll cook the meat according to your preference — but don't get rid of the rendered fat in the bottom of the pan. Instead, skip the butter or oil and crack the eggs directly into the pork fat. The result will be next-level savory flavor with a touch of umami in every bite — no matter how far you are from the Garden State.
Tips for cooking eggs in rendered pork roll fat
For every pork roll breakfast sandwich, start with two slices of Taylor Ham or a similar variety. And if you like extra meat on your sando, we certainly won't judge you. If you have a cast-iron pan, then use that vessel to make your pork and eggs. Warm the pan over medium heat and melt butter or oil until it's rippling. Add the sliced pork in an even layer so that every inch has enough space to cook. It'll be ready to flip when the edges are brown, in just a couple of minutes, and don't forget to cook the meat on each side. There's a low-and-slow frying method to render bacon fat which can also be applied to the Taylor ham to have the most to cook the eggs.
When the pork is on a plate to cool, don't remove the fat from the pan. If there is a lot of rendered fat in the pan, you can remove a little and save it for another meal. There are many ways to make your fried eggs better like using room temperature eggs before they hit the pan. Either way, crack the eggs directly in the pork fat so it will add that flavor and cook to your desired preference. After it's done, combine it with the pork and cheese on a roll and enjoy breakfast New Jersey-style.