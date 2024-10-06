You Don't Need Any Dairy To Make Fried Corn Super Creamy

Once you've discovered corn milk, you'll find yourself looking for ways to incorporate it into every dish imaginable. For a tasty batch of fried corn, stir it with fresh corn kernels, salt, and pepper over medium-high heat until the kernels are soft and juicy. To further thicken your fried corn, you can also whisk some cornstarch and water in before throwing the slurry into your skillet. The magic of corn milk, however, doesn't stop there. Try scraping the "milk" from your corn cobs — as we mentioned above — and steep that liquid, along with the corn cobs, in a pot of water and aromatics. What do you get?

A milky, corn-based stock that miraculously has no dairy to it. Use it for corn chowder, a more flavorful corn risotto, or to bulk up the starchy taste of cornbread. You can also use corn milk to make ice cream or a refreshing, dessert-like drink. To do this, steep the corn cobs and freshly extracted corn milk with a dash of sugar and your preferred variety of milk, be it regular dairy, coconut, or almond. You can even add corn milk to iced coffee for a sweet boost! We're not reinventing the wheel, here. Countries across the world, ranging from Vietnam to Guatemala, have harnessed the flavor of corn for sweet drinks. We think it's time to follow their lead.