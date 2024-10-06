The Only Vegan-Friendly Menu Items At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is an iconic American steakhouse chain known for its tender steaks, honey cinnamon rolls, and fall-off-the-bone ribs. What they're not known for, however, is having a vegan-friendly menu, as the vast majority of the company's offerings contain meat or other animal products. For those eating vegan, there are only a handful of menu items that are purely composed of plants. Interestingly, they are all side dishes.

To order a fully vegan meal at Texas Roadhouse, order the Country Vegetable Plate, a combination of four of the company's "legendary sides." Out of those sides, only two are completely vegan on their own — applesauce and the chain's iconic steak fries (one of the best menu items at Texas Roadhouse). If you're ordering steak fries, please note that there is no dedicated vegan-friendly fryer.

Five additional sides are vegan-friendly after some modifications. The first is the baked potato, which you'll need to order without any toppings or melted butter on the outside skins. Similarly, you can order a plain baked sweet potato without butter, but thankfully, the brown sugar and cinnamon toppings are vegan. Steamed broccoli and steamed vegetables are vegan, as well, so long as you order them without lemon pepper butter. You can also order a house salad, which you will need to order without meat, cheese, egg, or croutons. While Texas Roadhouse makes its salad dressings from scratch, the only vegan-friendly offering is the classic oil and vinegar.