Here's How Long You Have To Drink An Open Carton Of Soy Milk
Once a revolutionary dairy alternative, soy milk has become essential for millions of households. It's a great option for those who are lactose-intolerant; it's also got a good amount of protein and nutrients, and it's low in calories. Combine that with its creaminess and mellow sweetness, nuttiness, and tang, and it's no wonder soy milk is a staple for drinking, using in cereal, and substituting for standard milk when cooking. While there are some differences between fresh soy milk and soy milk at grocery stores – the latter tends to include thickeners and stabilizers — store-bought soy milk is still a quality, necessary option that's good to have on hand. So, we wanted to dig in a bit on the soy milk you'd buy at the supermarket to figure out just how long you have to consume all of the milk once you open it.
Confusion may arise around soy milk's spoiling status because it's not dairy — surely it doesn't go bad as quickly, right? Wrong. It's a plant-based product that also has a limited shelf life. Canned soy milk may last as long as eight months before it's opened, but once you open it, you must refrigerate it, where it will last about 10 more days. More commonly, you'll have a carton of soy milk to go in the fridge immediately, and once that's opened, it's got about 7-10 days. For both cans and cartons, aim to open, store properly, and consume by the expiration date.
How to tell if soy milk has gone bad
Any expiration dates should be referenced alongside your own judgment based on your soy milk's appearance and smell. If your soy milk has gone bad, you might first notice its off-white color has started to turn yellowish or even grayish. Its texture could get lumpy, or you might see solids start to separate from the water — if it's quite old, you could even see some mold. Odor-wise, it may smell sour or rancid — not all that different from expired dairy milk.
To get your full 7-10 days of soy milk at its peak freshness even after you've opened the carton, make sure it's kept cold in the fridge at all times — avoid the refrigerator door, as it may not even be cool enough to stave off the bacterial growth that warmer temperatures enable. The back or bottom shelf are ideal for the coldest conditions. Also ensure that no air can get in, as this will introduce bacteria too. Of course, a great way to avoid spoiled soy milk is to incorporate it into more of your diet with tasty recipes. There's more you can do with it than make a great latte, after all: Make vegan chocolate chia seed pudding, or whip up kongguksu, a refreshing cold Korean soy milk soup.