Club Will Soon Make Sweet Crackers In 2 Crowd-Pleasing Flavors

It's no secret that crackers are one of the most popular snacks in America. And when you think of Club Crackers, specifically, you probably think of their signature buttery flavor. But in recent years, the company has expanded its line with variations such as Multigrain and Club Crisps, which are seasoned with a range of flavors including ranch, sea salt, and Mike's Hot Honey. And this fall, Club is introducing two sweet new flavors: Cinnamon Sugar and Sweet Hawaiian.

The bite-sized Minis will feature the buttery taste you know and love topped with cinnamon sugar. With no cholesterol, artificial colors, or flavors, and a kosher recipe, they're a feel-good snack that'll put everyone in a festive mood. Meanwhile, the new Club Sweet Hawaiian crackers call to mind those fluffy and iconic King's Hawaiian rolls you find in the deli or at the grocery store. They're a natural paired with ham and cheese. Or, you can try them with a dab of tropical jam or jelly.