Club Will Soon Make Sweet Crackers In 2 Crowd-Pleasing Flavors
It's no secret that crackers are one of the most popular snacks in America. And when you think of Club Crackers, specifically, you probably think of their signature buttery flavor. But in recent years, the company has expanded its line with variations such as Multigrain and Club Crisps, which are seasoned with a range of flavors including ranch, sea salt, and Mike's Hot Honey. And this fall, Club is introducing two sweet new flavors: Cinnamon Sugar and Sweet Hawaiian.
The bite-sized Minis will feature the buttery taste you know and love topped with cinnamon sugar. With no cholesterol, artificial colors, or flavors, and a kosher recipe, they're a feel-good snack that'll put everyone in a festive mood. Meanwhile, the new Club Sweet Hawaiian crackers call to mind those fluffy and iconic King's Hawaiian rolls you find in the deli or at the grocery store. They're a natural paired with ham and cheese. Or, you can try them with a dab of tropical jam or jelly.
A bookish, fall-themed snack roll-out
According to a press release, Club is rolling out the new flavors through its Book CLUB House event in honor of both National Book Month and fall. In the first experience of its kind, Club invites book groups to stay in the Pennsylvania mansion that inspired the New York Times bestselling author, Lucy Score, whose "Riley Thorn" series made a serious splash on BookTok. While there, guests will also be treated to series-inspired charcuterie spreads and a sneak peek of the sweet new Club Cracker flavors, feeding their cravings while stoking the conversation around the books.
Carrie Foose, Director of Brand Marketing for Kellanova Crackers, says, "As a staple on spreads and platters at any book club gathering, we know how special it is for your club to connect over experiences that take the story beyond the book." Through this partnership with Lucy Score and HomeToGo, Club is giving readers the chance to leap into the pages of their favorite books — and providing boxes of tasty Club Crackers to sustain them on their journey. Enter the contest on HomeToGo's website starting today.