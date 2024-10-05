How To Store Bourbon Cream For The Longest Shelf Life
If you're not a fan of high-proof, ultra-strong bourbon, then bourbon cream is the way to go. The spirit's creamy version tastes as great in coffee as it does in a root beer float, and makes for an easy way to enjoy Lexington, Kentucky's trademark alcohol — sans the burn. Yet once you've opened your bottle of bourbon cream, you'll want to store it carefully. In fact, as written on the bottle of Buffalo Trace's Bourbon Cream, it's best to use the refrigerator.
This need for refrigeration is because of the bottle's cream content. Buffalo Trace makes its Bourbon Cream with real cream, infusing it with its trademark bourbon. So, as is the case in any cream-based drink, the resulting liquid requires a cool environment that protects that cream from spoiling. That way, it'll stay as fresh and well-preserved as possible.
As for how long you can store your bourbon cream in the refrigerator, you don't have to rush to finish it quite yet. The drink's exact shelf life varies, but you should have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of your bottle.
Store bourbon cream in the refrigerator for six months to one year
There's no need to down a bottle of bourbon cream right away — though you don't want to hold onto it for too long. Some sources report that the creamy drink can last a maximum of twelve months in the refrigerator, once opened. However, it's a safer bet to rely on a shelf life of roughly six months. That six-month time frame is the general rule of thumb across cream-based liquors. However, if the bottle has yet to be opened, you can keep it for longer than a few months. An unopened bottle of a cream-based liquor can last for roughly two years and remain outside of the refrigerator. Just make sure to store it in a cool, dark place.
Taking the necessary care to refrigerate your bourbon cream not only ensures that your bottle will last, but it also enhances the drink's taste. A chilled glass of Buffalo Trace's version is sure to taste better than a lukewarm one, and pairs great alongside spicy chocolate or hot cocoa brownies made with bourbon cream.