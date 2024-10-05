How To Store Bourbon Cream For The Longest Shelf Life

If you're not a fan of high-proof, ultra-strong bourbon, then bourbon cream is the way to go. The spirit's creamy version tastes as great in coffee as it does in a root beer float, and makes for an easy way to enjoy Lexington, Kentucky's trademark alcohol — sans the burn. Yet once you've opened your bottle of bourbon cream, you'll want to store it carefully. In fact, as written on the bottle of Buffalo Trace's Bourbon Cream, it's best to use the refrigerator.

This need for refrigeration is because of the bottle's cream content. Buffalo Trace makes its Bourbon Cream with real cream, infusing it with its trademark bourbon. So, as is the case in any cream-based drink, the resulting liquid requires a cool environment that protects that cream from spoiling. That way, it'll stay as fresh and well-preserved as possible.

As for how long you can store your bourbon cream in the refrigerator, you don't have to rush to finish it quite yet. The drink's exact shelf life varies, but you should have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of your bottle.