Celebrity chef Ina Garten is known for many things, including her approachable recipes, her storied Hamptons shop known as the Barefoot Contessa (which is also her moniker), and the enticing way in which she makes cocktails. Of course, while Garten prepares mixed drinks with genuine gusto, she's also a great lover of wine. Her favorite type of French wine is Burgundy, which she prefers over Bordeaux, as it's lighter and fruitier. Additionally, Garten has previously said her favorite rosé is Vin Gris from Sinskey Vineyards in California.

But the Food Network star doesn't just love wine as a beverage. She's been known to use wine in a wide range of dishes, even putting it into the food itself on occasion. There's no shortage of recipes where she incorporates wine, in fact, including the use of an entire bottle of red wine when making braised short ribs (though that's not the only dish where the Barefoot Contessa adds copious amounts of wine). Let's take a look at some of the other delicious ways she uses this delightful ingredient. Here are Ina Garten's favorite ways to cook with wine.